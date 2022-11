On November 3, the enemy conducted 28 airstrikes, four missile strikes and carried out more than 45 shelling cases in the territory of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported about the offensive actions of the enemy in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions. The AFU repelled attacks in the areas of Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Pavlivka settlements in the Donetsk Region.

The occupiers install border fortification equipment in separate directions, fire along the contact line, and conduct aerial reconnaissance. In addition, they continue to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of war.

Over the course of a day, the Russian side launched four missile strikes and 28 more airstrikes and conducted more than 45 barrages of missile salvo systems - 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and other regions were affected.

The enemy launched a series of attacks:

in the Siverskyi direction - the enemy used mortars and barrel artillery, in the area of ​​the village of Volfine in the Sumy Region. The invaders also used attack UAVs;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - the enemy used mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes, in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Berestivka, Bilohorivka, Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Chuhuyivka, and Udy;

on the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions - the enemy used tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Miyasozharivka, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Serebrianka, Novoyehorivka, and Yampolivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - the enemy used tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Andriyivka, Klishchiyivka, Ozarianivka, Kurdyumivka, Mayorsk, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Opytne, and Zelenopillia;

in the Avdiyivka direction - the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes, in the areas of Avdiyivka, Oleksandropil, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlovsk direction - the enemy used the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Prechystivka, Vodiane, Pavlivka, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - the enemy used mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriyivka, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, and Mali Shcherbaky.

Thus, in the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the areas of more than 25 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire. The occupiers conducted aerial reconnaissance and engaged UAVs. Made up to thirty sorties.

The threat of launching new strikes and engaging strike UAVs remains. In particular, from the territory of Belarus.

It is reported that there are no significant changes in the situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, seven Russian ships were in the Black Sea on October 3, two of which are carriers of Kalibr missiles with a total salvo of 16 missiles.

In addition, Russia continues to transfer its troops to Belarus and the training of the joint Armed Forces.