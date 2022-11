Russia has appointed a new interim commander of the Center group of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine. It is Major General Aleksandr Linkov.

This was reported by the Russian publication Kommersant.

Linkov's predecessor, Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin, suffered a series of defeats in the war in Ukraine. For this, he was criticized by the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On October 29, the media reported that Lapin was removed from his post due to criticism. Then it became known that he allegedly went on vacation. His fate was not officially reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin was going to give the title of "Hero of Russia" to the commander of the troops of the Central Military District, Aleksandr Lapin, and the commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the "People's Militia" of the LPR, Esedulla Abachev. Both of them are involved in the occupation of the Luhansk Region.

On October 8, it became known that the Russian Ministry of Defense appointed Sergei Surovikin as the new commander of the group of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine.