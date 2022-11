The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed ex-minister Oleksii Chernyshov to the post of chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing sources in the government.

"The appointment took place at tonight's meeting," the source said.

The publication recalls that on Thursday, November 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Chernyshov from the post of Minister of Development of Communities and Territories. He has served in the government of Denys Shmyhal since March 2020. And before that, Chernyshov headed the Kyiv Regional State Administration for several months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko from the post of chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company.

The Cabinet of Ministers voted unanimously for the dismissal of Yurii Vitrenko.

According to the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko, such unanimity suggests that Yurii Vitrenko "was removed not entirely because of the results, but because of the political will."