During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 12 attacks on Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the enemy during the day. 8 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of enemy air defense equipment were hit," the report said.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 3 areas of concentration of manpower, 2 areas of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots and other important military facilities of the Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Thursday morning, November 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 730 Russian soldiers per day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 74,000 troops.

Losses of the Russian army in armored vehicles in Ukraine in mid-October reached 40 units per day.

On October 24, the air force shot down two Russian Ка-52 Alligator helicopters in half an hour.