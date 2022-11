The Republic of Iran maintains active neutrality regarding the war in Ukraine and believes that emotional statements and unfounded accusations will not help solve the crisis in this country. Iran once again emphasizes its readiness to help Ukraine end the war, Iranian Foreign Minister Nasser Kanaani said. This was stated in a message on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, November 3.

Kanaani said that Iran considers the accusations of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine regarding the supply of weapons to Russia false and such that will not help solve the crisis in the country. The Foreign Ministry notes that Iran maintains active neutrality and urged the Ukrainian side to "be realistic."

"Instead of projecting and making false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the authorities of this country should respond to the constructive proposals of our country to hold a bilateral technical and expert meeting in order to provide documentation on their requirements.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine since the beginning of the crisis in this country, Kanaani once again strongly denied sending any weapons and equipment for use in the war in Ukraine, and once again emphasized our country's readiness to help you in ending the war," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send Russia strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Iran of lying about the non-supply of drones to Russia.

On October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of complicity in Russia's crimes against Ukraine.