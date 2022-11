The Russian Federation fired missiles at a terminal leased by the Chinese corporation in the Mykolaiv seaport.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook on Thursday, November 3

Nikolenko said that Russia carried out a rocket attack on a terminal leased by a Chinese corporation in the Mykolaiv seaport, as a result of which 17,000 tons of sunflowerseed oil worth USD 26 million was destroyed. Another terminal owned by China is under threat of shelling.

"We are constantly drawing international attention to Russia's targeted destruction of agricultural terminals in Ukraine as part of the Kremlin's strategy to undermine global food security. Shelling at a Chinese terminal in the port of Mykolaiv once again confirms the importance of intensifying efforts by Beijing to end Russia's war against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote.

Nikolenko called on the Chinese side to demand that Moscow immediately stop attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure in order to protect, among other things, the property of Chinese enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 31, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Moldova reported that a Russian missile shot down by Ukraine's air defense fell in the village of Naslavcea, Ocnita District.

On October 31, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported on the massive launch of missiles by Russia.

Later, information about damage to critical infrastructure facilities came from the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy Regions.