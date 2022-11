Despite the Kremlin's statements about the completion of partial mobilization, it has been transferred to a hidden mode.

Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing by, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the publicity and showmanship of the measures are curtailed, but Russian military enlistment offices have been instructed to continue the search and recruitment of "volunteers" who will want to conclude a contract to participate in the "special military operation."

"Attempts are being made to return to the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces servicemen who were injured and were released. In addition, in order to replenish junior officers with the decision of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the training of cadets for graduation courses was accelerated. In particular, the date of completion of institutions has been postponed from June 2023 to December this year," said the representative of the General Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russians continue to receive summons, despite the official completion of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that partial mobilization in Russia had been completed, a plan of 300,000 conscripts had been fulfilled.