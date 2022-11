30,000 forcibly displaced persons registered in Ternopil during the war.

The mayor of Ternopil, Serhii Nadal, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Almost 30,000. What is interesting is that their number is not decreasing, but on the contrary, it is constantly increasing. There are no centralized evacuation trains. They get there on their own, but their number is increasing every day. These are those who have registered with us in the social policy department," he said.

Nadal added that some of them live not only in Ternopil, but also near the city.

Some of the IDPs live in local hostels, and the majority live in apartments that are either provided by the residents of Ternopil or they rent on their own.

"According to reports, we had more than 4,000 apartments provided by local residents since the beginning of the war," added the mayor.

The mayor noted that at the beginning of the war, there were many Kyivans and residents of the Kyiv Region among the IDPs, now there are more people from the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk Regions.

Most of the inhabitants of those cities that are liberated return back.

"Of course, if there is a place to return to. There are people who have lost everything and have nowhere to return to. Of course, people who had the desire to work and live here are doing it successfully," Nadal emphasized.

