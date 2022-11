The G7 countries will not reduce the level of support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. This was discussed during the meeting of the G7 ambassadors with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk.

As reported, Ukraine's international partners support the changes that have taken place in the work of the SSU recently - in particular, the strengthening of counterintelligence. In addition, they understand that the reform of the Security Service must necessarily take into account the experience of the war with the Russian Federation.

"Our countries will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian armed aggression. We are also open to further discussions on the issue of supporting the implementation of reforms in Ukraine, including those related to legislative initiatives to strengthen the capabilities of the SSU," German Ambassador Anka Feldnusen emphasized.

According to the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, the counter-intelligence service of the Service has been completely reformatted for the most effective performance of combat missions on the front line. At the same time, SSU employees work not only in the hottest spots of the war, but also in the de-occupied territories and in the rear.

"We strive to create a correct, combat-ready counterintelligence model. The reform must find a balance where our functionality will correspond to the threats. To help the Service modernize on the one hand, and to take into account the realities of war and the neighborhood with a terrorist country, on the other hand," said Vasyl Maliuk.

Maliuk also reported on changes in approaches to work and self-purification of the Service from "moles" and traitors who worked for the special services of the Russian Federation.

At the meeting in Kyiv, the G7 was represented by ambassadors Anka Feldhusen (Germany), Melinda Simmons (United Kingdom), Etienne de Poncins (France), Pier Francesco Zazo (Italy), Kuninori Matsuda (Japan), as well as chargé d'affaires Ashley Mulroney (Canada) and Christopher Smith (USA).