The disappearance of the Russian flag from the building of the Regional State Administration in Kherson may be a psychological operation by the Russians to pretend the retreat from the cities in the south.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this on the air of the national telethon.

"This may be a manifestation of provocation in order to create the impression that the settlements are abandoned, that it is safe to enter them. Considering the fact that they have been preparing for street battles for a long time, the way they deploy their units, we are aware of the planned tactics actions and should not be in a hurry to rejoice. We must understand that a hybrid war involves such information leaks, attacks that can be count on weaken the troops," she said.

According to her, the Russians are simulating a total evacuation, but in reality they are organizing a "properly constructed defense."

Humeniuk noted that Russian regular units disguised in civilian clothes remain in Kherson and the region.

Earlier on Thursday, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, reported that the Russian flag had disappeared from the building of the Regional State Administration in Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson Region had slowed down somewhat due to rain.