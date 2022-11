The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted an independent inspection of three facilities in Ukraine at the government's request and found no evidence of undeclared nuclear activity or materials. This was stated in an official statement on the IAEA website on Thursday, November 3.

In the statement of the agency, it is stated that in the last few days the inspectors were able to carry out all the planned visits and gained unimpeded access to the facilities. Based on the assessment of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the IAEA has not identified any signs of undeclared nuclear activity and materials at the locations. The inspectors also took environmental samples for analysis at the IAEA safeguards laboratories and its network of analytical laboratories. Environmental sampling is a commonly used activity using ultra-sensitive analytical techniques that can provide information on past and current activities related to the handling of nuclear materials.

"At the request of the Government of Ukraine, I immediately sent inspectors to three locations to fulfill their indispensable technical and independent role in fact-checking on the ground. Within days, they arrived there and conducted their security activities under difficult circumstances during the current conflict in Ukraine. Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have carried out so far has not shown any signs of undeclared nuclear activity and materials at these three sites. In addition, we will report the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible," emphasized the Director General of the agency Rafael Grossi.

He also noted that the IAEA is ready to conduct further inspection activities in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 28, the IAEA announced its intention to conduct an independent inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

On October 26, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Russian Federation failed to provide evidence that Ukraine had created a "dirty bomb".

We will remind, on October 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, in a conversation with Grossi, invited the IAEA to immediately send experts to refute the lies of the Russian Federation.