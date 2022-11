In the temporarily occupied Mariupol (Donetsk Region), a sudden strengthening of the repressive regime is recorded. This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in his Telegram channel.

Thus, according to Andriushchenko, a global "cleansing" is taking place in the Tsentralnyi, Prymorskyi and Kalmiuskyi districts, mainly in the places where military equipment passes and the occupiers are deployed. Patrols as part of the commandant's office and the "Ministry of State Security" introduced door-to-door and apartment-by-apartment patrols.

He added that the occupiers are checking phones for compromising photos, posts on social networks and private correspondence. Houses are being searched in search of Ukrainian symbols, literature and other "weapons". Personal data of all residents are rewritten.

"The filtering process does not stop. The total number of queues in the Tsentralnyi district of the city alone reaches 15,000 people. A maximum of 30 people go through filtering every day, of which, on average, up to 5 people disappear every day due to arrests right in the building of the regional police directorate of the occupiers. Without a paper about filtering makes it impossible to find employment for any job, so people are forced to undergo a humiliating and risky procedure for the sake of survival," Andriushchenko noted.

He also reported that the media of the occupiers recently announced the abolition of the need for fingerprinting when crossing the Russian border for residents of the occupied territories. However, today, November 3, it was clarified that this is not true and fingerprinting remains the norm for refugees.

"De facto, the occupation authorities have once again confirmed the need to go through filtering procedures in order to have at least a hint of the civilian life of refugees in Russia," Andriushchenko summarized.

