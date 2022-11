Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin appointed Oleksii Khomenko to the post of Deputy Prosecutor General.

This is evidenced by information on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that Khomenko was appointed as deputy on September 1.

Khomenko was born in 1981 in the city of Poltava.

From April to August 2014, Khomenko was the deputy prosecutor of the Central Region of Ukraine for supervision of compliance with laws in the military sphere.

From August 2014 to September 2020 - Deputy Military Prosecutor of the Central Region of Ukraine.

From September to November 2020 - the head of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense sphere of the Central Region.

From November 2020 to August 2022 - head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin dismissed Maksym Yakubovskyi from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin also dismissed Roman Hovda from the post of First Deputy Prosecutor General, which he held since July 2020.