Hovda "Kicked Out" From Post Of First Deputy Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin dismissed Roman Hovda from the post of First Deputy Prosecutor General.

This is evidenced by the website of the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the last name of Hovda is absent among the management of the authority.

However, the reason for Hovda's dismissal is not specified.

It is also not known when he was dismissed.

At the same time, on October 6, Hovda was appointed to the post of deputy head of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hovda has been the First Deputy Prosecutor General since July 2020.

He was appointed to this position by the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

First Deputy Prosecutor General Roman Hovda received by UAH 100,000 more for his salary for November than Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova appointed former Kyiv Prosecutor Roman Hovda, who resigned in December, as acting prosecutor of the capital.

Former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who claims to know the mastermind behind Gongadze's murder, says that in 2015, Joe Biden, who was then U.S. Vice President, blocked the appointment of Roman Hovda, who is now the Deputy Prosecutor General, as a specialized anti-corruption prosecutor.