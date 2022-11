Russian Foreign Ministry Protested British Ambassador Over "Terrorist Attack" In Sevastopol And Brought New Ch

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation summoned the Ambassador of the United Kingdom in connection with the country's possible involvement in the so-called "terrorist attack" in Sevastopol. This was reported by the Russian agency RBC in Telegram with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation summoned Mrs. Deborah Bronnert, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, to express protest. Russia has said it has information that Britain has transferred a "certain number" of British unmanned underwater vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine.

"The Ambassador was strongly protested in connection with the active participation of British military specialists in the training and supply of special operations forces units of Ukraine, including for the purpose of conducting sabotage operations at sea," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation spoke about plans to summon the British Ambassador due to alleged participation in the so-called "terrorist attack" in Sevastopol.

It was because of this "terrorist attack" that Russia announced its withdrawal from the grain agreement.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom called the accusations of the Russian Federation fabrications of an epic scale.