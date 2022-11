Putin Tells Erdogan That He Does Not Plan To Use Nuclear Weapons

In a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the absence of intentions to use nuclear weapons. Spokesperson for the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, said this to Anadoly Agency on Thursday, November 3.

Kalin reminded that the Turkish leader has been holding regular talks with his Russian counterpart since last year and offers both sides to reduce the escalation as much as possible. Currently, according to the Turkish diplomat, there are no advances on the front, "neither side looks like a winner in this war."

"During the phone conversations, the Russian side assured Turkey of the absence of plans to use nuclear weapons, and the Ukrainian side denied the allegation of “preparation for the use of dirty weapons," Kalin said.

The Turkish President's spokesperson also emphasized that Ankara intends to invite both sides to return to negotiations in order to avoid an increase in the number of victims and the loss of territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, the American publication The New York Times reported that the political and military leadership of Russia discussed the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine.

On November 1, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev threatened to use nuclear weapons if Ukraine wins the war.

On September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again threatened the world with the use of nuclear weapons.