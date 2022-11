Microsoft (the United States) will provide technology assistance to Ukraine for USD 100 million by the end of 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that thanks to technical assistance, government agencies, critical infrastructure and other sectors in Ukraine will continue to use digital infrastructure free of charge and work in the Microsoft cloud.

The company will also help with the curation and implementation of digital sectors of Ukraine, such as cyber, litigation, customs, medicine and education.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Microsoft has provided more than USD 400 million in support of Ukraine. The company was one of the first to suspend all new sales of products and services in Russia in early March. We thank the technical giant team for their support and cooperation on the single digital front," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Microsoft stopped the sale of goods and services in the Russian Federation.