Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners, 107 military returned home from Russian captivity. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, we conducted another exchange of prisoners. We managed to free 107 military - 6 officers, 101 privates and a sergeant. These are our guys from the Armed Forces, Navy, territorial defense, State Border Guard Service, National Police, State Special Transport Service, national guardsmen, including three Azov soldiers. 74 soldiers defended Azovstal. Some volunteers flew by helicopter to Mariupol to save lives and fight for the city," he wrote.

Yermak said that they returned home many wounded in the battles. In particular, it was possible to exchange seriously injured and bedridden from Mariupol, from Azovstal, soldiers with shrapnel wounds of arms and legs, gunshot wounds of various parts of the body. There are people with amputated limbs and burns that do not feel part of the face, with infected wounds.

There is also a wounded fighter as a result of the explosion in Olenivka colony.

Many soldiers were injured back in March.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has returned 978 people, including 99 civilians, from Russian captivity.