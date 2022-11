AFU Destroyed 730 Occupiers And 47 Units Of Armored Vehicles. General Staff Names Russian Losses Over Past Day

As of the morning of Thursday, November 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 730 Russian soldiers over the past day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 74,000.

This is reported by the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 3 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 74,000 (+730);

tanks - 2,734 (+20);

combat armored vehicles - 5,552 (+27);

artillery systems - 1,755 (+22);

MLRS - 390 (+3);

air defense systems - 198 (+0);

aircraft - 277 (+0);

helicopters - 258 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,442 (+4);

cruise missiles - 397 (+0);

ships/boats - 16 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,162 (+9);

special equipment - 155 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of October 31, the total combat losses among enemy personnel are about 71,820.

Meanwhile, the losses of the Russian army in armored vehicles in Ukraine reached 40 units per day in mid-October. Russia will receive at least 100 additional tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarusian reserves.

On October 24, the Air Force shot down two Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopters in half an hour.

And British intelligence claims that the Russian Federation is increasingly resorting to high-risk helicopter missions to directly support troops in battle. Helicopters are used to support infantry at the front and are shot down by Ukrainian MANPADS.