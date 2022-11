The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Chernyshov from the position of Minister of Communities and Territories Development.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, wrote about this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of the Minister of Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Chernyshov, thus opening the way for his appointment as the Chairman of Naftogaz," the MP wrote.

Zhelezniak noted that the vote was held without the minister's report.

279 MPs voted for his dismissal.

According to media reports, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) in the person of Oleksandr Novikov sent a letter to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a warning that the appointment of Chernyshov to the post of chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is illegal, but changes to the charter may unblock such a move.

It is noted that the appointment of any member of the Cabinet of Ministers to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company will be illegal due to the provision of the law, which prohibits civil servants from entering into employment contracts with legal entities under private law within 1 year from the date of dismissal, if during the year prior to dismissal, the person exercised control or supervision under such legal entities, and Chernyshov was a member of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz.

However, according to Novikov, Naftogaz is a legal entity under public law, since Naftogaz was created in compliance with the President's decree, and according to the Civil Code, a legal entity under public law is created in this way, but it is not defined as such in the statute for no reason. If Naftogaz is officially recognized as a legal entity under public law, the company will not be subject to restrictions on appointments from the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chernyshov confirmed that he can head Naftogaz.

On November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko from the post of chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.