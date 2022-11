The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia decided to unlock the grain agreement after allegedly providing Ukraine with guarantees about the non-use of the "grain corridor" for military purposes.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Vladimir Putin said Russia had decided to unblock the grain deal after providing Ukraine with "guarantees" about not using the "grain corridor" for military purposes. 1. Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the "grain corridor" for military purposes. 2. The Ukrainian side clearly adheres to the provisions of the grain agreement," the message says.

He recalled that within the framework of this agreement, the parties pledged to guarantee a safe and reliable environment for the operation of the "grain corridor," and Ukraine never put the grain route in danger.

"Our state did not take any new obligations that would go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement," Nikolenko said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Moscow returned to the grain agreement thanks to the active diplomacy of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that Putin understood. It was a position of strength, not concession. Russia's return to fulfilling its obligations under the grain initiative clearly illustrates the effective formula: strong position + decisive action = result," Nikolenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Russia announced the resumption of participation in the "grain agreement."

Spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov said that thanks to the participation of the UN and the assistance of Turkiye, "it was possible to obtain the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine about the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports defined for the interests of agricultural export for hostilities against the Russian Federation."