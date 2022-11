Greek President Sakellaropoulou And Defense Minister Panayiotopoulos Arrive On Visit To Kyiv

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on Thursday, November 3, arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

The Greek edition of Skai announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou is in Kyiv, where she will hold talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the statement said.

At the same time, it is planned that the head of the Greek Ministry of Defense will hold a personal meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Greece had begun shipping BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine would soon receive.