Trading Volume On PFTS Down By 10% To UAH 4.9 Billion In October

In October 2022, the total volume of trading on the PFTS stock exchange amounted to UAH 4.9 billion (90% of the level of September 2022).

The exchange said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the trading structure for October, the share of government bonds amounted to 85.2% (UAH 4.2 billion), bonds of a foreign state - 13% (UAH 0.64 billion), corporate bonds - 1.2% (UAH 57.7 million), shares of foreign issuers - 0.7% (UAH 32.1 million) and shares of Ukrainian issuers - 0.001% (UAH 0.06 million).

In the "market of applications" 11% of transactions were concluded, in the "market of quotations" (including address agreements) - 89% of transactions.

In January-October 2022, the total volume of trading on PFTS amounted to UAH 68.9 billion, or 50.4% of the total volume of trading organizers of securities trading in Ukraine.

In October, 34 bidders at PFTS entered into transactions with 33 issues of securities (government domestic loan bonds - 24, corporate bonds - 5, shares of foreign issuers - 2, shares of Ukrainian issuers - 1, bonds of a foreign state - 1).

In January-October 2022, 47 bidders entered into transactions with 116 issues of securities (government domestic loan bonds - 54, government foreign loan bonds - 10, shares of foreign issuers - 28, shares of Ukrainian issuers - 7, corporate bonds of Ukrainian issuers - 11, municipal bonds - 4, bonds of foreign issuers - 1, bonds of a foreign state - 1).

Among the 24 issues of government bonds with which transactions were concluded in October, there were 5 issues with maturity dates in 2022 (UAH 0.64 billion), 15 issues with maturity dates in 2023 (UAH 3.14 billion), 2 issues with maturity dates in 2024 (UAH 1.8 billion), and 1 issue with maturity dates in 2025 (UAH 0.33 billion) and 2027 (UAH 0.1 billion) each.

Since July 26, the PFTS has begun trading in foreign currency denominated government domestic loan bonds.

In October, the volume of exchange contracts with government bonds, executed in the currency of denomination, amounted to USD 72.2 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PFTS stock exchange is one of the largest organizers of securities trading in Ukraine.

The PFTS index has been the official index of Ukraine in S&P Emerging Markets since 1997.

PFTS is a corresponding member of the World Stock Exchange Federation and a member of the International Stock Exchange Association.