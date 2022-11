Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Daniliov believes that the disappearance of Russian flags in the temporarily occupied Kherson means that "something interesting" will happen there soon. Danilov said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Why only in Kherson? As soon as our Armed Forces approach, the collaborators with their tricolors immediately disappear. Believe me, we understand what is happening. The same thing happened in Izium and in other cities that our Armed Forces approached. This is about that, apparently, something interesting will happen in Kherson soon. There, not only tricolors, monuments and many other things have disappeared there as well," Danilov answered to the question, to what he connects the disappearance of Russian flags in Kherson.

Earlier on Thursday, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, reported that the Russian flag had disappeared from the building of the regional state administration in Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson Region had slowed down somewhat due to rain.