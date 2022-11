The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, said that Russia prevented a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Since the beginning of March, the station has been under the control of the Russian occupiers.

Patrushev made a corresponding statement at a meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS countries, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

"Ukrainian neo-Nazi troops continue shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP with Western weapons, which could lead to a global catastrophe," Patrushev said.

According to him, the day before, he received information that the Russian special services allegedly prevented a terrorist act on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Earlier today, on November 3, the head of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi, told the Russian mass media that a cache of explosives was allegedly discovered on the territory of the nuclear power plant.

The collaborator said that the detonation of the explosives was allegedly might be carried out by one of the employees of Zaporizhzhia NPP on the order of the Ukrainian special services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, November 3, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced the de-energization of the last two communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the energy system of Ukraine.

We also reported that the Russian occupiers provoked the death of several tons of fish that live in cooling ponds on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.