In the temporarily occupied Kherson, the flag of the Russian Federation disappeared from the building of the regional state administration.

The first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi announced this on his Telegram channel, publishing the corresponding photo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kherson Regional State Administration. The photo was taken today. Mysterious disappearance of you know what… Kherson was, is and will only be Ukrainian. And if not us, you yourself will remove your rags," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the occupiers are removing medical equipment from local hospitals.