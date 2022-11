Ukrspecexport Cuts Profit By 45.4% To UAH 22.2 Million, Ups Revenues 10-Fold To UAH 11.5 Billion Over 9M

In the first nine months of 2022, the Ukrspecexport, a state-run enterprise engaged in exportation and importation of military and special goods and services, according to international financial reporting standards, reduced net profit by 45.4%, or by UAH 18.506 million, to UAH 22.212 million compared to the same period last year.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, for 9 months of 2022, the company increased its net revenues 10 times, or by UAH 10.3 billion, to UAH 11.48 billion compared to the same period in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2022, Ukrspecexport increased its profit 2.4 times to UAH 41.2 million, reducing its revenues 3.7 times to UAH 124.7 million.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Ukrspecexport reduced its profit 2.2 times, or by UAH 147.42 million, to UAH 122.276 million, increasing its net revenues by 2%, or by UAH 39.5 million, to UAH 2.015 billion.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred Ukrspecexport, Progress and Spetstechnoexport from the Ukroboronprom state concern to the Ministry of Defense for the time of martial law.