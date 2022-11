Oleksii Chernyshov, the Minister of Communities and Territories Development, who resigned, confirmed that he can head the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company. Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zhelezniak reported that the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Local Self-Government unanimously supported Chernyshov's resignation from the position of Minister of Communities and Territories Development.

According to him, Chernyshov reported to the committee about his work as a minister and commented on his transition to Naftogaz.

"(He commented) that his transfer to Naftogaz is primarily motivated by the energy danger, for which he is responsible as chief of staff. And he said that after his dismissal, the Cabinet of Ministers may consider a potential appointment to a position at Naftogaz," the MP wrote.

Chernyshov also commented on the merger of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development with the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In particular, he said that such a "reconfiguration" is being worked out and is related to reducing costs and the number of ministries, but "it is premature to talk about it yet."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chernyshov resigned on November 2.

On November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko from the position of the head of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

According to Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Chernyshov will most likely become the new head of Naftogaz.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak previously reported that after the dismissal of Chernyshov, the Ministry of Regional Policy should be merged with the Ministry of Infrastructure and transferred completely to the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.