Russians Will Try To Connect Zaporizhzhia NPP In Direction Of Crimea And Donbas - Energoatom

In the near future, the Russian occupiers will try to connect high-voltage communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Energoatom, Zaporizhzhia Region) in the direction of the occupied Crimea and Donbas.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday's shelling and damage to the last two high-voltage communication lines of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system is another attempt by the attackers to reconnect the nuclear plant to the Russian power system," Energoatom said.

The company believes that in the near future, the Russians will try to repair and connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP communication lines in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, two last high-voltage communication lines between the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system were damaged by enemy shelling; the nuclear power plant is again de-energized.