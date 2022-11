Ukrenergo Limits Electricity Consumption In 3 Regions, Hourly Outage Schedules In Place For Kyiv And 7 Regions

The Ukrenergo national energy company on Thursday, November 3, limited electricity consumption in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad Regions, while in Kyiv city, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava Regions there are schedules of hourly outages.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 3, the Ukrenergo dispatch center provided distribution network (oblenergo) operators with volumes to limit power supply. In the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions, emergency outage schedules continue to operate. Power supply restriction applies to all categories of consumers," it says.

According to the message, for consumers in the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava Regions there are schedules of hourly outages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed with the governments and companies of 12 countries on the supply of equipment for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.