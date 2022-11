The operation of the "grain corridor" and the export of food from Ukraine by sea have stabilized.

This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in his interview for Haberturk.

"At 12 p.m., Wednesday, it was decided to resume the operation of the grain export mechanism. The operation of the sea corridor is completely normalized. Its operation continues, it is a humanitarian mission," he said.

At the same time, the minister said that after Russia's disruption of the "grain agreement," he held negotiations with the Ukrainian side and the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergey Shoigu.

"We spoke again with our Ukrainian colleagues, and they gave some assurances. We passed this on to Mr. Shoigu," Akar clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Erdogan confirmed that the work of the "grain corridor" continues.

Despite Russia's "exit" from the grain agreement, 17 ships passed through the "grain corridor" in both directions in two days, two of them headed to Ukrainian ports for loading.

On October 31, a total of 12 ships with agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe.

However, the movement of ships through the "grain corridor" on November 2 was not planned by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

Russia claimed that the drones were launched from a civilian "grain" vessel on ships of the Black Sea Fleet.