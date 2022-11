The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation lose 40 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles per day under the conditions of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Russia also has at least 100 additional tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarusian reserves.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

Yes, Russian soldiers in Ukraine are unhappy that they are forced to fight in old infantry fighting vehicles, which they call aluminum cans.

"In mid-October, before the Ukrainian offensive, the losses of Russian armored vehicles increased to more than 40 units per day, which is roughly equivalent to the combat capacity of a battalion," the report says.

According to British intelligence, in recent weeks Russia has received at least 100 additional tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarusian stocks.

"Armored units and artillery occupy a central place in the way Russia conducts war. The forces in Ukraine are currently experiencing problems partly due to difficulties in finding both artillery ammunition and sufficient serviceable replacement armored vehicles," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed several units of enemy aircraft and eliminated another 800 Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 73,270 soldiers.

Military personnel of the Armed Forces successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Kherson.