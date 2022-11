The promised funds are not paid to the mobilized Russians, the authorities in various regions of the country have encountered difficulties regarding payments.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (IWS).

The message also states that the morale of the Russian military is depressed, if not there at all. Therefore, according to the American institute, the Kremlin needs to find money and continue to pay what they promised in order to continue to maintain control over society.

For example, in Russia, in the Ulyanovsk region, more than 100 mobilized people from Chuvashia started a mass protest because they never received the promised payments. There, more than 100 mobilized people went on a protest because they did not receive the payments promised by President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the families of the mobilized publicly complained to the governor of the Voronezh Oblast, Oleksandr Huseev, that they did not receive the promised compensation of 120,000 rubles.

At the same time, the relatives of the Russian occupiers are counting how much money they will receive for the death of their relatives who are now at the front. At least such a conversation was recently intercepted by the SSU.

As Ukrainian News reported, in early October in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a group of almost 500 mobilized Russians staged a riot due to the bad attitude of the command.

We also reported that in June a group of forcibly mobilized residents of the so-called DPR rebelled because they were forced to serve not on the territory of the "republic," but in the Kherson Region.