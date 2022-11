Ballistic missile launched by North Korea was able to reach Mach 15 – media reports

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17, launched the day before by North Korea, covered about 760 kilometers, developing a speed of Mach 15. At the same time, as a result of the separation of the second stage, the normal flight of the rocket was ended.

The South Korean agency Yonhap reports this with reference to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea.

The ballistic missile was launched from the Sunan district of Pyongyang at approximately 7:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The rocket covered about 760 kilometers and reached an apogee at an altitude of 1,920 kilometers.

According to the South Korean military, the Hwasong-17 launch could have ended in failure, because after the separation of the second stage, the missile could not continue its normal flight.

North Korea also launched two more short-range ballistic missiles (SSBMs) from South Pyongan province.

They managed to fly approximately 330 kilometers at an altitude of 70 kilometers. At the same time, the speed of the missiles did not exceed Mach 5.

In South Korea's National Security Service, it is noted that the launch of the Hwasong-17 by North Korea is the first since the end of May this year.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, November 2, the Japanese agency Kyodo, citing South Korea's National Security Service, reported on the launch of three ballistic missiles by North Korea towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

This is far from the first such case. In recent months, Pyongyang has launched several ballistic and cruise missiles.

So, on August 17, South Korea reported that North Korea had launched two cruise missiles.

And on October 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile for the first time in the past few years. It flew over Japan, then an alarm was announced in the country.

A few days later, on October 6, North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan.

We also reported that the Japanese government is considering the purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States amid increasing missile tests by North Korea.