Enemy attacks energy and water infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih, serious destruction registered

Overnight into November 3, Russian troops struck the energy and water infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih, leaving many areas of the city without electricity and water.

They also targeted an industrial enterprise in Pavlohrad.

Valentin Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

"In the area of Nikopol, two communities — Nikopol and Marhanets — were hit by Grad MLRSes and heavy artillery," the official wrote.

In Nikopol, shells damaged housing, a college, a furniture factory, and an industrial enterprise. The gas station was on fire, but the fire was extinguished.

More than a thousand families were left without electricity in the Marhanets community.

There are no dead or injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed several units of enemy aircraft and eliminated another 800 Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 73,270 soldiers.

As of October 31, the total combat losses among enemy personnel amounted to about 71,820 people.