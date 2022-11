On November 2, units of missile troops and artillery in the south of Ukraine carried out about 150 firing missions and carried out an airstrike against the concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

In particular, eight occupiers, two tanks, a Grad MLRSes, an IMR-1 barrier engineering machine, nine units of armored vehicles, four ammunition warehouses (in the Bashtanka and Beryslav districts), and six railway fuel tanks were destroyed.

In addition, one tank, five units of armored vehicles, a Grad MLRS, and a towed D-20 howitzer were damaged.

It is also reported that the ship group of the occupiers in the Black Sea now has seven ships, including one large ship and one surface-to-air missile carrier with eight Kalibrs on board.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, servicemen of the AFU successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed several units of enemy aircraft and eliminated another 800 Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 73,270 soldiers.