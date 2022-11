Yesterday, the last two high-voltage connection lines of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Ukrainian power grid were damaged. At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators were switched on.

This follows from a statement by Energoatom.

"Currently, the power supply scheme of the Zaporizhzhia NPP's own needs is optimized, nine diesel generators are left in operation. Power Units 5 and 6, which were in a hot state, are being transferred to a cold state," the department clarifies.

Fuel for the operation of diesel generators in the mode of complete blackout of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains for 15 days. The countdown has begun.

The possibilities of the Ukrainian side to maintain the Zaporizhzhia NPP in a safe mode are significantly limited. As a result of the occupation of the station, representatives of Rosatom took over the functions of the regulator.

Energoatom called on the international community to urgently take measures to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible.

"And the withdrawal of all Russian military personnel from the territory of the station and the city of Enerhodar, and the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the full control of Ukraine for the sake of the security of the whole world!" the statement says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are preparing to escape in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region. They rob hotels en masse, taking away property.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers have increased the number of personnel at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.