The shipment of grain through the "grain corridor" again continues as before.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed this at a meeting of the parliamentary group of the Justice and Development Party, Ukrinform reports.

"Grain Corridor" reopened as before... Russian Defense Minister Shoigu called Turkish National Defense Minister Akar and said that the shipment of grain will continue as before, starting at 12.00 p.m. today," Erdogan said.

He added that today he should speak by phone with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the "withdrawal" of Russia from the grain agreement, in two days 17 ships passed through the "grain corridor" in both directions, of which two entered Ukrainian ports for loading.

On October 31, 12 vessels with agricultural products left the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi commercial seaports to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe.

Nevertheless, the movement of ships along the "grain corridor" on November 2 was not planned by Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN.

Russia said drones on BSF ships were launched from a civilian "grain" vessel.