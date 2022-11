During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 20 attacks on Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in the evening operational update.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces during the current day inflicted 20 strikes on the enemy. Areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as positions of enemy air defense equipment were hit," the report said.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 3 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, ammunition depots and 3 other important enemy military facilities per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the positions of the invaders in temporarily occupied Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed several units of enemy aircraft and eliminated another 800 Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 73,270 soldiers.

As of October 31, total combat casualties among enemy personnel were about 71,820.