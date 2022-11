North Korea secretly transfers large batches of artillery shells to Russia for use against Ukraine.

The coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"Back in September, North Korea publicly denied that it intends to supply ammunition to Russia for their use in Ukraine. However, we have information indicating that the DPRK secretly supplies the Russian war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells," the White House representative said.

US intelligence has already reported on the procurement of missiles from North Korea, but they denied the allegations.

They emphasize that on the one hand this indicates a shortage of ammunition for the Russian military, and on the other hand, that the Russians have found a way to replenish their arsenals at the expense of both North Korean and Iranian systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send Russia strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Iran of lying about the non-supply of drones to Russia.

On October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of complicity in Russia's crimes against Ukraine.