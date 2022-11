The aggressor understands only the language of power, so Western politicians need to take an example from Turkiye regarding attempts at Russian blackmail. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter on Wednesday, November 2.

“What lesson should Western leaders learn from grain "Ottoman diplomacy"? A blackmailer with Russian roots is always inferior to those who are stronger and know how to clearly argue an unwavering position. The path to the "pacification" of the aggressor lies only through a reasonable demonstration of force," Podoliak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Russia announced a return to the implementation of the grain agreement, which it arbitrarily "left" on Saturday.

On October 31, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN agreed on the movement of 14 ships in the Black Sea, about which they informed Russia.

Recall, on October 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it was suspending movement along the security corridor defined by the Black Sea Initiative due to the alleged use of it by Ukraine to conduct hostilities against the Russian Federation.