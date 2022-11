Shoigu Says 2.5 Times More NATO Troops On Borders With Russia Since February 2022

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the group of forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on the borders with the Russian Federation has grown 2.5 times since February of this year. This was reported by Russian Interfax on Wednesday, November 2.

Shoigu said that near the borders of Russia, NATO forces decided to create a full-scale system of collective defense and are building up groups.

"New multinational battalion tactical groups are being created in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. Since February 2022, the number of the group has increased 2.5 times and amounts to more than 30,000 people, and in the near future it may even increase," the Russian Defense Minister said.

Shoigu also said that in Eastern and Central Europe, as well as in the Baltic states, the formation of the armed forces of non-regional NATO states has been deployed, and the Alliance itself, according to the Russian minister, intends to move from deterring the Russian Federation through a forward presence to creating a full-scale collective defense system on the eastern flank near the borders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States ignored fundamental Russian concerns about security guarantees in Europe.

On February 21, Putin said that U.S. President Joseph Biden promised him a moratorium on Ukraine's admission to NATO.

On February 22, Putin said that Ukraine should abandon its intention to join NATO.