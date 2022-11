Oleshky Mayor In Kherson Region Calls On Local Residents To Evacuate Due To Threat Of Hostilities In City

The mayor of Oleshky, Kherson Region, Yevhen Ryshchuk, has called on local residents to evacuate due to the threat of turning the territory of the Oleshky community into a bridgehead for fighting.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the statements of the so-called leaders of the occupation authorities, we understand that most of the territory of the Oleshky territorial community will be transformed into a bridgehead for fighting. I personally and most of the community are against all illegal actions of the occupiers. We all know the price of every square meter of our houses and all that we earned with hard work for a lifetime. But! We were let down to a choice: not an easy life in evacuation or death in their homes. Liberators give no other choice," he wrote.

Ryshchuk noted that the invaders blocked the exit to the free territory of Ukraine.

The mayor urged local residents to move deep into the Kherson Region if possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers take out residents of the Kherson Region by bus.