Ukrainian Exchange Trading Volume Down 48.5% To UAH 1.036 Billion In October

In October, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange decreased by 48.5% to UAH 1.036 billion over September.

The exchange has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the total volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange in October was UAH 1,036,317,527.50, and the total number of transactions was 14,640.

In the trading structure for October 2022, government bonds (OVDPs) accounted for 98.70% of the total turnover, or UAH 1,022,885,528.02; shares - 0.42%, or UAH 4,321,418.25; investment certificates - 0.03%, or UAH 304,603.56; foreign securities - 0.85%, or UAH 8,805,977.67.

The leaders in the share securities market in October were: Ukrnafta (UAH 2.7 million), Alphabet Inc. (UAH 1.8 million), and MHP SE (UAH 1.3 million).

The leaders of circulation on the debt securities market in October were: 203227 Government bonds, repayment of 01.11.2023 (UAH 636.2 million), 206460 Government bonds, repayment of 22.11.2023 (UAH 121.02 million), and 225791 Government bonds, repayment of 02.11.2022 (UAH 73.2 million).

The leading operators of the stock and fund certificate market in October were Navigator-Invest, FREEDOM FINANCE UKRAINE and INVINTUM.

The leading operators of the bond market were PrivatBank, Dragon Capital and DALIZ-FINANCE.

In turn, the leading operators of the foreign securities market in October were SPIKE-INVEST, Dragon Capital and FREEDOM FINANCE UKRAINE.

Ukrainian Exchange is a liquidity center for stocks and derivatives in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange made UAH 2.010 billion.