Oleksii Chernyshov, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories, resigned. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered O.M. Chernyshov's resignation from the position of Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine," he wrote.

Chernyshov has held the position of Minister of Development of Communities and Territories since March 2020, before that he was the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko from the post of chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

According to Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, the new head of Naftogaz will most likely be the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories is planned to be merged with the Ministry of Infrastructure.