Events Of Last Few Days Put End To Diplomacy Of Blackmail Carried Out By Russia - Yermak

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak believes that the events of the last few days put an end to the many years of blackmail diplomacy carried out by Russia.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In geopolitical terms, what happened these days puts an end to the many years of blackmail diplomacy carried out by Russia. They don't know any other diplomacy there, that's why they lose in the modern world," the head of the Office said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 29, Russia announced that it was suspending participation in the implementation of the grain agreement allegedly because of the "terrorist attack" in the Sevastopol Bay on the morning of October 29. After that, the aggressor state stated that the drones on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet were launched from the civilian vessel, which is intended for the export of agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine.

Because of these events, Russia blocked 218 ships with Ukrainian grain.

The renewal of Russia's participation in the grain agreement was handled by the UN Secretary General and the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan.

At the same time, Turkey allowed its ships to export grain from the ports of Ukraine despite Russia's position in the grain agreement.

On November 2, Russia announced that it was returning to the grain agreement in exchange for "written guarantees" from Ukraine regarding the non-use of the grain corridor for hostilities against the Russian Federation.