Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Kherson. Member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan reported this.

"The AFU struck an extremely successful blow against the occupiers in Kherson. At the Spartak stadium (near Yuvileinyi) - they hit the air defense systems, which, in addition, shelled Mykolaiv," Khlan wrote on Facebook.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are taking archival documents of the local administration out of Kherson during the so-called "evacuation".

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian military barges near the Antonivskyi Bridge in the Kherson Region, preventing the evacuation of the occupiers.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, does not rule out that the operation to liberate Kherson may last until the end of this month.

In the Kherson Region, the occupiers are taking away medical equipment from local hospitals.

Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, who was appointed by Russia as the head of the administration in the occupied territory of the Kherson Region, announced the formation of a territorial defense battalion in Kherson. It will allegedly have one and a half thousand fighters.