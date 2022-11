Law enforcement officers documented 25 Russian shelling in the Donetsk Region over the past day. 15 settlements were attacked by the enemy. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, published on the Telegram channel.

Thus, it is reported that during the day the Russian army fired shells at the cities of Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, the village of Velyka Novosilka, Kurdiumivka, New York, the villages of Vremivka, Druzhba, Ivanopillia, Karlivka, Maksymilyanivka, Pavlivka.

The Russian soldiers fired from rocket systems, Grad MLRS, artillery and mortars. 36 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, 24 of them were residential buildings.

The occupiers hit Toretsk from Grad, damaged an apartment building and infrastructure objects, no information was received about the injured.

Also, the Russian military continues to destroy Bakhmut with rocket artillery. There are victims, a high-rise building and 6 private houses were destroyed.

It is noted that the police and the SSU have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, November 1, the Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk Region.

On Wednesday, November 2, the Armed Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 12 settlements. The enemy continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes. The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs remains.