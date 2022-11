Next year, Belarus and Russia are going to hold the Shield of the Union-2023 military exercises. This was reported by the Belarusian information agency Belta.

"The improvement of the joint military systems continues. To this end, our military management bodies conduct joint activities, exchange best practices, improve the regulatory legal framework, conduct joint training. Preparations for the joint operational training Shield of the Union-2023 have begun,” said the minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin during the meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

According to him, the main goal of this meeting is, first of all, to "clarify the order of further work on the creation and strengthening of the necessary joint military potential in order to counter the challenges and threats of a military nature directed against the Union state."

We will remind, according to the General Staff, the Russian Federation continues to transfer troops to Belarus.

In addition, the Russian Federation transferred fighters capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles to Belarus.