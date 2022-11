U.S. Wants To Deploy ‘Vampires’ To Protect Ukraine From Kamikaze Drones

In the middle of next year, the U.S. wants to provide Ukraine with the Vampire systems that can be used against UAVs.

This was reported on Wednesday by Defense news with reference to the representative of the Pentagon, Pat Ryder.

"With regard to Vampire, we expect to conclude the contract in the next few months, and right now we expect the transfer of systems to take place in the middle of 2023," he said.

It is emphasized that the agreement has not yet been approved.

The Vampire is a missile launcher that can engage ground and air targets, including UAVs. It can be attached to the body of a civilian truck. The missile is aimed at the target with the help of a laser.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrspetssystem has developed a new SHARK unmanned aerial system that is resistant to work under radio electronic warfare conditions and can correct American HIMARS rocket artillery systems.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said on Monday that Tehran did not transfer drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Iran is lying when it says that it does not supply Russia with drones.